BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One Birmingham church continues to support a ministry partner church in Ukraine that’s helping evacuate and shelter refugees during the war.

For years, Independent Presbyterian Church in Birmingham has supported the efforts of Church of the Risen Christ in Vinnytsia, a sister city of Birmingham.

Since the war began, the IPC congregation and neighbors from outside the church have been digging into their pockets to help.

“$45,000 in two weeks is basically what happened when we said ‘we’ve got to do something,’ and money continues to come in and we continue to look for partners and the best way to make sure that money is the most effective,” said Foster Cook, a member of IPC.

Church of the Risen Christ in Ukraine has helped hundreds of people so far. From Ukraine, Pastor Fred Ankai Taylor shared a video update thanking neighbors for their contribution. He also showed how the money was helping refugees, often women, children, and the elderly.

“We’ve tried to help those people get passage onto the border through our funds as well as supporting meals and shelter,” said Cook.

Donations have helped rent buses and hire drivers to bring medicine and supplies from neighboring countries like Poland.

“They also are working with other friends in other churches across the border in Poland and Romania who are receiving refugees there and helping to find them temporary housing on the Polish, Romanian side of the border,” said IPC Associate Pastor Susan Clayton.

Clayton is friends with Ankai Taylor and the two remain in touch often via social media. She prays for their safety often.

“One of the things that is happening is nightly air raids and they go down to their cellars where there is no heat, and it is freezing cold and they don’t sleep much, so they’re tired and they are fearful, but they continue to do what they are doing,” said Clayton.

Church of the Risen Christ in Ukraine has also been a shelter for many orphanages in Ukraine. Most of the children have not been able to leave the state.

“They had over 70 orphans and their caregivers who stayed several days in their church building and some of these orphans were as young as two weeks old,” said Clayton.

As the war rages on, the generosity from Birmingham is making a difference. IPC members say they’ll continue supporting the efforts as long as families are in need.

If you are interested in helping, you can learn more here.