Birmingham native Roy Wood Jr. spreads message about coronavirus awareness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — He’s known for his jokes, but Birmingham native and comedian Roy Wood, Jr. is spreading a message about COVID-19.

Wood, a correspondent on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” and a touring standup coming, said that as a man from Birmingham, there is nothing he loves more than getting together with friends in Alabama to watch football, but due to the pandemic, people cannot do that right now.

“We can beat COVID-19 if we work hard and take the steps now so we can kick it later. That means staying away from people you love,” Wood said. “Basically, you’ve got to treat everybody in your life like an Auburn fan… I mean an Alabama fan.”

You can see Wood is using some humor to spread an important message about social distancing. He also talked about how the coronavirus is affecting the African-American community.

Wood joined UAB for the public service announcement. Alabama football coach Nick Saban and boxer Deontay Wilder have also released messages.

