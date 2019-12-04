Birmingham native cast as lead in Broadway musical, ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Jordan Fisher, who got his start acting in Birmingham theater when he was a child, will now be taking the lead in a Broadway musical.

Jordan Fisher, who had previously starred on Broadway in “Hamilton” between 2016 and 2017, will take over the lead role in “Dear Evan Hansen,” a musical that won six Tony Awards when it first premiered on Broadway in 2017, including “Best Musical.”

Fisher, who grew up in Birmingham and was a mainstay in the Red Mountain Theatre Company as a boy, will take over the role on Jan. 28, replacing former lead Andrew Barth Feldman.

“I was working on ‘Hamilton’ when the show’s ‘Waving Through a Window’ single was released,” Fisher told Broadway.com. “There were just some whispers all over the place about this great show that everybody’s got to see. I was on my way to the Richard Rodgers, and I popped my headphones on and listened the entire way there, just kept looping it. When I finally saw the show, I was like, ‘God, this is just a gorgeous piece of work.’ Never did I even think this would be a show that I’d be able to do or be a part of.”

Fisher briefly attended Jacksonville State University before he moved to Los Angeles in 2011. In addition to his acting and singing, Fisher also competed on the ABC show “Dancing with the Stars,” which he won with dancing partner Lindsay Arnold in 2017.

Fisher has also appeared on a number of TV shows like “iCarly,” “The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” “Bones,” “Grease: Live” and “Rent: Live.”

LATEST POSTS