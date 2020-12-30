Birmingham named 5th best place to travel to in 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Good news for Birmingham residents! You live in one of the most hottest destinations for travelers heading into the new year!

Travel and Leisure named its “50 Best Places to Travel in 2021” and named the Magic City as the fifth best destination.

The list cited Birmingham’s “quirky java shops” like Red Cat Coffee House and its “upscale cocktail bars” like Paper Doll. The Pizitz and Railroad Park also got shout outs.

Alaska’s vast coast, Astoria, Ore., the Berkshires in Massachusetts and Big Sky, Mont. rounded out the top five.

To see the full list, click here.