Birmingham musician Kevin Derryberry headlining virtual concert to benefit health care heroes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, a local non-profit is putting on a free​ virtual concert to give a special treat to our health care heroes.

Grace Klein community is hosting “Movement Birmingham,” a virtual concert to benefit health care workers. It’s free to watch, but they’re asking for donations to purchase gift cards to treat 3,000 healthcare workers with a night out.

“I think they’re some of the most amazing people in the world, and I really just want to be a part of thanking them and blessing them for how they’ve served out city. They’re just the most incredible people,” said Jenny Waltman, founder of the non-profit community.

The concert featuring Birmingham native Kevin Derryberry of the band Telliride will be tonight at 7 p.m. To watch or donate, click here.