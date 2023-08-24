BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The critically acclaimed exhibition “Heroes and Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume” will be showcased at the Birmingham Museum of Art next year.

Premiering on February 17, 2024, and running through August 18, 2024, the exhibition features a collection of Disney costumes which includes Captain Jack Sparrow’s pirate garb, Cruella De Vil’s fashionable frock, Cinderella’s glass slipper and the Sanderson Sisters’ wicked wardrobe. Tickets will go on sale on BMA’s website this October.

Cinderella gown designed by Sandy Powell and worn by Lily James in Cinderella (2015).(Copyright by Disney and used with permission of BMA marketing).

Queen Narissa costume designed by Mona May and worn by Susan Sarandon in Enchanted (2007). (Copyright by Disney and used with permission of BMA marketing).

Guests will discover the craftsmanship behind 70 costumes including exquisite ball gowns, majestic capes, and dazzling tiara. Created by the Walt Disney Archives and presented by PNC, the exhibition will provide a glimpse into the creative process behind some of Disney’s most beloved characters, per BMA.

The main exhibition gallery is organized into three archetypes: heroes, villains, and the antiheroes of Disney storytelling. Interactive elements will also allow guests to engage with the enchanting world of Disney costuming.

For information on hours, tickets and more, visit BMA’s website by clicking here.