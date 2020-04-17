Birmingham Museuem of Art offering virtual tours due to coronavirus-related social distancing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Many businesses have had to adjust the way they do things due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Birmingham Museum of Art is one of them, now offering virtual tours through their social media platforms to show people the different galleries and items on display at the museum.

Graham Boettcher, director of the museum, spoke to CBS 42’s Alissa Rothermich to discuss the tours and what people can expect.

You can watch the full interview with Boettcher above.

