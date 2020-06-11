Birmingham mural uses dogs to spread message of unity

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT ) — Following the death of George Floyd, many people are spreading messages of unity. You’ll find those on murals in downtown Birmingham, and you and your dog can help paint one.

The mural outside Dog Days of Birmingham has this message: “If dogs can get along, so can we.” It features a black dog and a white dog shaking paws. The mural is painted on protective boards outside the dog service. When co-owner Jimmy Johnson had them put up, he called his friend, Birmingham artist Java Lewis, also known as “Mr. Painterman,” to paint them with a message.

“What we agreed on with the mural outside is try to put forth a positive image in Birmingham to try to ease and let’s get out of this and keep our mind on (how) we need to kind of calm down,” Lewis said.

Now, Johnson is inviting dog owners to add paw prints. At 10 a.m. Thursday, people can bring their dogs to Dog Days, dip their paws in washable paint, and add their paw prints to the mural.

“My biggest hope is that we can come together,” Johnson said. “Because we’ve got a saying out there: ‘Let’s unite.’ And it’s time for that to happen.”

Lewis said he is thankful to use his talents as a way to spread the message of unity.

“I’m just glad to be able to have the voice and make a difference because everybody, the masses of the people, they’ve got to speak through somebody else,” he said. “Since God has blessed me with that talent, I’m grateful of the opportunity to be able to make that difference.”

If you can’t make it to the event, you can still come by any time you want. Johnson will have the paint you can use to make your dog’s mark on the mural.

