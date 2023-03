BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A motorcyclist is dead after being involved in a two-vehicle accident in Birmingham Sunday night.

Demarcus Deshawn Swanson, 31, crashed in the 5600 block of Oporto Madrid Boulevard around 5:50 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. At 6:09 p.m., Swanson was pronounced dead.

The Birmingham Police Department is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.