Birmingham Mom Collective Hosting Holiday Drive-In with Santa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- Birmingham Mom Collective will host the second annual Holiday Drive-In with Santa on Sunday, November 21. It will be held at the Grand River Drive-In in Leeds. The event is being presented by Ascension St. Vincent’s.

Organizers say the event will feature swag bags (for the first 100 cars in the gate) that includes a $10 snack voucher provided by UAB Callahan Eye hospital. You will also be able to meet and take a photo with Santa and a chance to meet with local businesses. You can also watch the movie, “A Christmas Story.” It’s a story about Ralphie, a little boy who wants a Red Ryder BB Gun for Christmas.

Tickets are $40 for per car. To buy a ticket, visit https://holidaydriveinwithsanta2021.eventbrite.com. Each ticket will get you a popcorn, candy, drink from the snack shack sponsored by UAB Callahan Eye hospital.

Gates will open at 4p p.m. and the movie starts at 6 p.m. Santa will visit with people from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.