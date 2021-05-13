Birmingham Metro Baptist Association hosting open house, building dedication

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Metro Baptist Association will host an open house and building dedication for their new headquarters on May 16 at 2 p.m.

The building was gifted to the BMBA along with a generous monetary donation of $350,000 by Baptist Health System CEO Amy Allen and the BHS Board of Trustees.

The new BMBA facility currently has six partnering ministries that are housed in the facility to serve the Birmingham Metro area and the surrounding region.

The event will be located at 1449 Medical Park Drive. It will include building tours, pre-service music and gift bags for the first 200 attendees.

Birmingham Metro Baptist Association is a voluntary cooperative effort of 180 local churches, who lead mission and service opportunities in response to recognized needs in the community. For more information on the ministry visit, click here.