BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced that he will be in attendance at the White House on Monday to join President Joe Biden at the signing of the infrastructure bill.

In a tweet, Woodfin expressed agreeance with the bill.

“This investment is the path to build back better. It is good for Birmingham, good for our state and good for our nation,” he said in the tweet.