WATCH: Birmingham Mayor announces first ‘Civilian Review Board’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin held a press conference Monday to make a major public safety announcement.

The press conference began at 10 a.m. with Mayor Woodfin, along with members of the division of Racial Justice and Racial Equity and the director of Peace of Policy, making a major announcement related to the recent recommendations of the Public Safety Task Force.

Over the last couple of weeks, the metro Birmingham area has experienced a uptick in violent crime, sparking concern within several communities.

Many of the cases, including an Easter Sunday shooting at Patton Park, remain unsolved and authorities are left searching for suspects. With the recent rise in crime, officials are wanting people to come forward and report any information they can.

