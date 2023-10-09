BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and his longtime girlfriend, Kendra Morris, are now married.

The mayor and Morris, who owns Iron City Premier Realty, got married over the weekend, Woodfin announced in a post on his social media page Monday. The two were married at a home overlooking the city near Vulcan.

“This is what forever feels like,” Woodfin wrote. “Introducing Randall and Kendra Woodfin.”

Woodfin and Morris were engaged back in March. They were first publicly linked in a dance video posted the night Woodfin was re-elected mayor in August 2021.