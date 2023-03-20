Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, right, pictured proposing to his fiance Kendra Morris. (Courtesy Bold as a Lion Studios)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will soon add the title of “husband” to his resume.

On Monday, Woodfin announced that he had gotten engaged to his longtime girlfriend Kendra Morris, owner and real estate broker of Iron City Premier Realty.

“And I’m not askin’ for much ……. just a couple of forevers,” Woodfin wrote on social media. “She said YES!!”

Woodfin and Morris were first publicly linked after they appeared together in a dance video following his re-election in August 2021. Since then, they have been pictured together around the city and on vacation together.

Woodfin, 41, has been mayor of Birmingham since 2017. This is his first marriage.

No wedding date has been announced.