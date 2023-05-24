Mayor Randall Woodfin spoke exclusively with CBS42 about his student loan debt and its impact on his policies.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is calling out a Montgomery based company that “creates blight” in the community.

In a Facebook post made on Tuesday, Woodfin called out ATCF II, a company that buys properties to later sell or redevelop, for leaving Birmingham residents looking at “dilapidated” structures everyday. Woodfin said Jefferson County tax records list ATCF II as owning more than 170 properties.

Woodfin says that it should be noted that Alterna Tax Asset Group, along with its limited partnership counterpart, are based in Florida. “Both companies purchase properties by taking advantage of your (or our) tax debt,” said Woodfin.

“Those houses you pass everyday that are falling apart with the grass uncut all summer allowing rodents and stray animals to roam — it just might be owned by one of these companies,” Woodfin said.

Woodfin says an investigation has been opened.