BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is addressing gun violence in the city.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, he said he will work to reduce violence in the new year.

“What would simply happen if we decrease the number of entrance, exit points and public right away? Would that decrease people’s ability to drive in, shoot and drive out very easily? The answer is yes,” Woodfin said. “We’re still fleshing it out, that requires partnership with community and residents, but this is the type of thinking I’m talking outside the box.”

Three people were killed in three different shootings over the past weekend in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, 132 homicides have occurred so far this year, with nine ruled justifiable.

Woodfin said these numbers are unacceptable and he is working out plans to help address this growing issue in 2024.

“I think we have to think outside of the box of how we protect communities, protect neighborhoods and how we protect people. Yes, we can’t police what happens inside a home but I do feel responsible for keeping a neighborhood safe that’s full of streets and roads. And I think there is a new way of engaging streets and limiting the ability to just drive into a neighborhood, shoot and drive out,” Woodfin said.

Woodfin said the community also needs to participate in these efforts. He wants to remind business owners and the public who have cameras that they can opt into the Birmingham Connect Program. Through this program, if a crime happens near your home or business this allows law enforcement to view that footage and potentially solve crimes quickly.

Woodfin said police will only have access to the camera’s feed if you allow it. If you would like to sign up for the program you can register here.