City leaders call for peace following violent protests in Birmingham Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — City leaders are calling for peace following a night of violent protests in downtown Birmingham Sunday.

“We support peaceful protesting. We do not support what has happened here,” Mayor Randall Woodfin said in a video message Sunday night. “It’s unacceptable. Stop destroying your own community. Stop destroying our community. We deserve better.”

City Councilman Hunter Johnson took to Facebook Sunday night to condemn the violence and destruction caused to Linn Park and different buildings and businesses in the area.

“We are the civil rights city, where we have brought changes to the world through peaceful protests,” Johnson wrote. “While we grieve and demand equality for all people at the heels of George Floyd’s horrific death, we must do so peacefully. Rioting and looting our city will not bring change, but further set us back. Let’s support George Floyd’s legacy, and the legacy of the generations that marched in this city before us, by doing so peacefully.”

Mayor Woodfin also says the city will provide an update about last night’s events today.

LATEST POSTS