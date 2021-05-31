Mayor Woodfin pushing city worker bonuses amid pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Birmingham employees could soon have a bonus coming to thank them for their work during the coronavirus pandemic, if city and council officials agree to the pay adjustments.

AL.com reports that Mayor Randall Woodfin sent a message to employees Friday announcing his plans. The mayor’s office said Woodfin will present the proposal to the Birmingham City Council on Tuesday for approval. Both the council and a Jefferson County board must sign off on the idea before the budget year ends June 30 to provide the bonus.

“No matter the challenge, your continued service and commitment to the City of Birmingham has never wavered,” Woodfin said in his message to employees. “You worked through unforeseen obstacles, constantly adjusted and adapted, and maintained the high level of service that our community expects. For that, I speak for our community when I say we’re grateful.”

The mayor is recommending full-time city workers get a one-time “premium payment” of $5,000 while part-time workers would get $2,500. Woodfin’s plan, according to the newspaper website, would be paid with federal coronavirus aid.

The bonuses would come on top of proposed 1.5% cost-of-living pay increases that Woodfin is recommending in his $455 million city budget for the upcoming budget year that starts July 1.

“While we have proposed an operating budget that provides a cost-of-living raise, merit and longevity pay and a fully funded pension, we want to do more,” he said, explaining the bonus idea.

The city also will offer to buy out vacation days to workers who were limited or prohibited from taking vacation days in 2020, Woodfin said.

The city council will hold its public budget hearing virtually Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.