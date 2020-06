BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting tonight, the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority will be adjusting the hours the buses run due to the new curfew set in place by the city of Birmingham.

Starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, the buses will shut down and run from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week, reflecting the citywide curfew following a protest that damaged city property Sunday.

It was not revealed how long the new hours would be in effect.