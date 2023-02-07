Birmingham, Ala (WIAT) – A Hoover man was recently sentenced for robbing a convenience store two years ago, US Attorney Prim F. Escalona announced Tuesday.

Henry Sirnard Russell, 43, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, brandishing a firearm during a crime, and robbery.

According to Hoover Police, Russell robbed the Galleria Area Chevron and attempted to flee, causing a short chase.

Russell abandoned his car at the Hickory Knolls apartment complex, and fled on foot.

Through use of drones and helicopters, police were able to locate and arrest Russell as he attempted to run into the woods near I-65.

Russell pleaded guilty to the charges in July 2022.