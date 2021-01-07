Birmingham man pleads guilty to making unapproved drugs, selling them as cancer treatment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham has pleaded guilty to making unapproved drugs in his kitchen and passing them off as cancer treatments.

Patrick Charles Bishop, 54, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy for fraudulently introducing adulterated drugs and misbranded drugs into interstate commerce.

According to the plea agreement, Bishop owned and operated Patrick, LLC in Nevada. From 2015 to 2016, he purchased, manufactured, labeled, marketed and sold drugs that contained a peptide called PNC-27. PNC-27 has not been approved by the FDA to treat any disease.

To hide the use of the peptide from the FDA, Bishop used the business Best Peptide Supply, LLC to buy PNC-27 from a manufacturer in China and used the name Immuno Cellular Restoration Program, Inc. to sell the products to others.

Bishop gave the Chinese manufacturer $600,000 for the peptide. He assured the manufacturer that he was using them for research purposes only. He instead began using them to make the drugs in his Birmingham kitchen and a warehouse in Pelham.

Neither facility was sterile when being used to make the drugs, according to officials. Some customers say they found hairs in the packaging of their suppositories they purchased from Bishop.

Bishop marketed the homemade drugs as cancer treatment alternatives. He even sold them to Hope4Cancer, a holistic cancer treatment center with clinics in Mexico.

Bishop now faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced on May 5, 2021.