BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 45-year-old Birmingham man killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend was identified Tuesday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Arlonzo Monta Owens was driving along the 4900 block of East Lake Boulevard around 2:16 p.m. on January 13 when he was involved in a crash. Owens died at the scene of the crash around 2:45 p.m.

Birmingham Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash at this time.