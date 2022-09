BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 73-year-old man was killed in a house fire Thursday evening.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the unidentified man was found inside a home on the 900 block of 47th Way North around 8:07 p.m.

Birmingham Fire personnel discovered the man inside the house and transported him to UAB Hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead.

The Birmingham Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire at this time.