BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man is dead after being involved in a car crash Tuesday afternoon.

53-year-old Archie Lee Robins Jr. was a passenger in a pickup truck involved in a four-vehicle wreck at 12:33 p.m. on Arkadelphia Road at 8th Avenue West.

Robins was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:53 p.m.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck.