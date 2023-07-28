BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A man is dead after an assault on July 12 left him with a blunt force injury.

The following day, July 13, a friend went to the residence of Cedric Orlando Reese in the 4700 block of 5th Avenue Wylam to perform a welfare check. The friend found Reese, 58, unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy revealed that the cause of death was due to injuries sustained during the July 12 assault at 5 Way Convenience Store in the 4800 block of 8th Avenue Wylam.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

On Friday, July 28, Lawanza Dynail McCormick, a 45-year-old male from Bessemer, was identified as the suspect involved in the injury and was arrested. Detectives had obtained a warrant for murder after McCormick was identified by a patrol officer.

McCormick was transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he is being held with no bond.

All questions about the circumstances surrounding Reese’s death should be made to the Birmingham Police Department.