Birmingham man killed after altercation over apparent dice game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 22-year-old man was shot to death after an altercation stemming from a dice game Saturday evening, according to the Birmingham Police Department.

Just after 5:30 p.m., BPD responded to a the 900 block of 45th Street N on a call of a person shot. Upon arrival, police discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They were transported to UAB where they then succumbed to their injuries.

The victim was later identified as 22-year-old Marquette Carter.

After a preliminary Investigation, BPD determined that the shooting was caused by a fight over a dice game.

No suspects are in custody at this time. This is still an ongoing investigation.

