BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old man who was found dead by family members Thursday morning has been identified.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Tommie Denarvise Franklin was initially involved in a car accident Tuesday night at Carson Road North and Elfreth Johnson Road.

It was reported that Franklin left the accident scene while being treated by paramedics. The next day, family members reported him missing.

Thursday morning around 11:59 a.m., family members found Fraklin unresponsive in the woods behind a business in the 100 block of Carson Road North and notified the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

An autopsy is being performed Friday to determine Franklin’s cause of death. The JCSO is continuing to investigate.