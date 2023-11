FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man is dead after being shot in Fultondale on early Sunday morning.

30-year-old Alexander Rombley-Fernandez was fatally shot at 4:42 a.m. on Sunday during a reported assault in the 2700 block of Stonefield Drive in Fultondale, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:11 a.m.

The death is being investigated as a homicide by the Fultondale Police Department