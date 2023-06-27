BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man died Sunday afternoon after crashing into another vehicle and being thrown from his motorcycle.

Stephen E. Ricker, 34, of Birmingham, collided into a vehicle at 1:55 p.m. that pulled out in front of him from a business parking lot in the 4100 block of Jefferson Avenue Southwest, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Ricker reportedly hit the driver’s side of the car, causing him to be ejected from his motorcycle.

Ricker was taken to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:47 p.m.

Ricker’s death is being investigated as an accident.