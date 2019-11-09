Birmingham man dies after suffering head wound trying to escort ‘unruly partons’ from bar

Breaking News
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was found dead in his home Thursday evening after suffering a head wound while working at a bar earlier that morning.

Kim Paul Walker, 63, was found unresponsive in his residence by Birmingham police after his co-workers expressed concern for his well-being.

According to BPD, Walker was working at a bar and was involved in an altercation around 2 a.m. He was helping co-workers escort “unruly patrons” from the bar when he suffered a head wound.

No other information has been released at this time. The incident is currently being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information that can help BPD in this investigation, contact the Homicide Unit at (205) 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

