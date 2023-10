BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man is dead after he was fatally injured in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

On Saturday at 10 p.m., 55-year-old Dwayne Everett O’Hara was the lone rider of a motorcycle involved in a crash with another car on Bessemer Road at Eufaula Avenue.

O’Hara was taken to UAB Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 10:30 p.m.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the wreck.