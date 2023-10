BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man is dead after a hit-and-run Sunday night.

Geremy Earl Fantroy, 43, was walking in the 1700 block of Bessemer Road when he was struck by a car Sunday night, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Fantroy was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:50 p.m. The vehicle that struck Fantroy reportedly left the scene after the collision.

The circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department