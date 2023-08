BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man is dead after sustaining gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault Sunday night.

Dedrick Earl Hampton, 44, was found injured at 11:40 p.m. Sunday night in the 800 block of 50th Street North. He was pronounced dead at 11:58 p.m. that same night.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the death as a homicide.