BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man is dead after being injured in a car accident overnight.

38-year-old Jumarcus Dejuan Faison was the backseat passenger of a vehicle traveling north on I-59 that was involved in a crash at 12:25 a.m. Thursday morning.

Faison was ejected from the vehicle after the driver swerved to avoid colliding with a disabled vehicle on the interstate at the Roebuck Parkway Exit.

Faison was transported to UAB hospital by Birmingham Fire and Rescue (BFR) where he was pronounced dead at 1:20 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding the wreck and death are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.