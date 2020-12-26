Birmingham man arrested on drug trafficking charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man has been arrested after a drug trafficking investigation began in Huntsville.

Agents with the North Alabama HIDTA Drug Task Force, ALEA narcotics agents from Region F and G and the ALEA SWAT team concluded a lengthy investigation which ended in a substantial seizure of illegal narcotics.

The investigation began in Huntsville and lead agents to an area in North Birmingham.

Agents were able to take Alejandro Rah Ruiz into custody. Ruiz is a resident of Birmingham. He was charged with drug trafficking and booked in to the Jefferson County Jail with a bond amount of $100,000.

This investigation yielded 2.8 pounds of methamphetamine, 255 grams of fentanyl and 113 grams of heroin. The estimated street value for these illicit drugs is $237,400.