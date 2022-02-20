JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 32-year-old man was arrested on burglary charges after leading deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on a pursuit Saturday morning.

According to the JCSO, deputies received information that a man was loading items into a pickup truck parked at the old Hillview Elementary School. Responding deputies say the man fled the scene and led them on a pursuit until he reached a dead end.

After reaching the dead end, deputies say the driver put the truck in reverse and hit a patrol unit. A deputy tried to get out of his patrol car, but was continually being pushed by the truck. After a while, the deputy was able to exit his patrol car and arrest the driver of the truck.

Drewcolby Duane Killings was arrested and charged with attempted murder, burglary in the second degree, theft of property in the first degree, criminal mischief in the first degree and carrying a pistol without a license. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $99,300 bond.

The stolen items were returned to employees at the Jefferson County Board of Education.