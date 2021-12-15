Birmingham looking to add more grocery stores to the city

Supply chain issues have created shortages of a few items at grocery stores and higher costs overall. (Photo: Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Tuesday that the city council approved $2 million in funds to recruit grocery stores to the city.

“It’s a very good investment to recruit at least two national, regional, or local grocery stores.” said Woodfin.

Mayor Woodfin believes the city has too many ‘food deserts,’ and it’s an issue that needs to be addressed.

Business owners in west Birmingham agree that this is a major issue for the city. Refresh Clothing Owner, Corey Bishop, says he has to go 15 to 20 miles out of his way to shop for groceries. He says he has seen families shop for groceries at convenience stores and pharmacies.

“There’s a CVS and a Family Dollar across the street. Majority of the people shopping in there are shopping for groceries. That’s very disrespectful to the people,” said Bishop. “So, can you imagine shopping for groceries in a dollar store? It’s really atrocious man. It’s a scary site to see so many families in there buying groceries.”

Bishop says there have been grocery stores to fail in his neighborhood in the past, which is why he believes Kroger would be the best fit the community.

“Because their style fits our style. Their medium household fits our medium household in this area,” he said.

Mayor Woodfin says while west Birmingham is an area of focus, they want to look at all possible locations for potential grocery stores.