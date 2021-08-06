Birmingham live entertainment venues prepare for rising COVID cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama theatres are looking to bounce back after a year of shutdowns and COVID restrictions. In Birmingham, the Alabama Theatre has a calendar full of events this upcoming fall and winter.

With COVID cases rising, the Alabama Theatre says they are taking some precautions by encouraging their staff to get vaccinated as well as making sure customers stay socially distant from one another.

After months of uncertainty due to the pandemic, live theatres are beginning to return to some kind of normal.

“We’re seeing a really busy fall and winter and even into the next year, 2022,” said Cindy Mullins.

Mullins with the Alabama Theater says they’re eager for a live music event that will be sold in pods, in an effort to keep people socially distant.

“A band called the Wildflowers, which is a Tom Petty and the Heart Breakers tribute band, that event is being sold in socially distant pods of twos and fours,” said Mullins.

“I would also encourage you to wear a mask when you’re in public spaces, I know we’re all tired of wearing them but it’s the key to getting out of these two things we have to get out vaccine wearing a mask keep washing your hand’s social distance and let’s see if we can get ourselves out of this mess,” said Sarah Nafziger, MD, with the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Millers says her team is following health agencies’ recommendations and putting the vaccine as a top priority.

“The Alabama Theatre and Lyric staff are making a commitment to all be vaccinated that way we can show touring concerts and events like that we are taking it seriously to protect ourselves and others against COVID.”

“Get your COVID-19 vaccines as soon you possibly can get it at UAB one of our vaccination sites or you can get it at almost any pharmacy this vaccine is available widely,” said Nafziger.

Another event the theater is preparing for is the Sidewalk Film Festival from the 23-29.