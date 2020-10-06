Birmingham line dance ministry continuing on despite COVID-19 pandemic

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — The Line Dance Ministry of Birmingham’s Sixth Avenue Baptist Church is celebrating six years of existence.

On Saturday, the group held its anniversary celebration in the cul-de-sac of the Forestdale community, where Lois Germany lives.

“The Sliders use the dance ministry for fitness purposes because it’s an excellent tool to lose weight and stay in shape,” said Germany, president and founder of the Sixth Avenue Sliders dance group.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the church to cancel in person worship services, so the group hasn’t seen much of each other, but Pastor John Cantelow gave his blessing for the line dance ministry to have an outdoor socially distanced anniversary event.

On Saturday, the Sliders wore masks as they danced the Cha Cha. Their motto is “Pray, Dance, and Sweat.” Thirty Sliders attended the event, which was sponsored by State Rep. Juandalynn Given, who provided much appreciated food gift cards to the Sliders as anniversary gifts. Givan invited Pratt City residents to come watch and xeveral neighbors got in on the action.

Germany added that Jarrett Bates, a personal trainer at Ensley Health Club who attended the celebration, will start a free clinic to train the Sliders. The clinic starts this Saturday. You can get more information at www.ensleyhealthclub.com.

