Birmingham Legion FC set to resume season July 11

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The United Soccer League Championship Board of Governors voted in favor of resuming the season on July 11. This means Birmingham Legion FC is back!

The team made the announcement in a press release Thursday.

“While additional information on competition format, scheduling, broadcast and other important details will be made available in the coming weeks, it’s important to note that the league’s return to play will be conducted in strict alignment with all local and state public health guidelines,” the press release statement read.

The USL and Legion FC have been out of season due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 18.

