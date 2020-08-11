Birmingham Legion FC Raises $8,800 For Civil Rights Institute

Birmingham, Ala., (WIAT) — The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute accepted a donation in the amount of $8,833 from the Birmingham Legion FC Monday. The Birmingham Legion FC held an auction for the special commemorative Birmingham Civil Rights Institute-inspired jerseys worn during the team’s season opener July 15 raising the money.

“We’re honored to partner with an organization as distinguished as the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute,” said Legion FC President and General Manager Jay Heaps. “The Institute has done inspiring work to encourage communication and education on civil rights issues in this community and around the world, and as a part of this city, we are proud to support them with this partnership.”

The Legion FC is a corporate member at the institute, and other jersey sponsors — Red Diamond, Buffalo Rock, and Mercedes Benz of Birmingham — approved the commemorative kit and stand with Legion FC in support of BCRI.

To donate to the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute visit www.bcri.org/donate