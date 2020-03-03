Birmingham Legion, fans will collect items to help those affected by Nashville tornadoes

Debris is scattered across the parking lot of a damaged apartment building after a tornado hit Nashville in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Courtney Pedroza/The Tennessean via AP)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Legion, along with their fans, will be holding donation drop boxes to collect items in order to provide aid to those affected by the devastating storms that hit the Nashville area Tuesday morning.

The soccer club will be hosting these dropoff locations at Good People Brewing on March 4, the Legion FC headquarters from March 4-13 and right before the team’s first home game at BBVA Field on March 15.

The items that will be accepted at the donation sites include:

Blankets

Gently worn clothes

Unopened undergarments

Unopened socks

Unopened toiletries (toothbrushes and toothpaste, shampoo, deodorant, soap)

Unopened feminine hygiene products

All of the items will be delivered to Nashville following the Legion’s first home game.

