BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Legion, along with their fans, will be holding donation drop boxes to collect items in order to provide aid to those affected by the devastating storms that hit the Nashville area Tuesday morning.
The soccer club will be hosting these dropoff locations at Good People Brewing on March 4, the Legion FC headquarters from March 4-13 and right before the team’s first home game at BBVA Field on March 15.
The items that will be accepted at the donation sites include:
- Blankets
- Gently worn clothes
- Unopened undergarments
- Unopened socks
- Unopened toiletries (toothbrushes and toothpaste, shampoo, deodorant, soap)
- Unopened feminine hygiene products
All of the items will be delivered to Nashville following the Legion’s first home game.
LATEST POSTS
- Birmingham Legion, fans will collect items to help those affected by Nashville tornadoes
- CrimeStoppers looking for man who stole over $17,000 worth of landscaping supplies
- ‘If I do get Coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can’; Denver councilwoman quotes ‘solidarity’ to tweet
- Travel advisers recommend talking to experts before booking cruise trip
- In Congress, questions about overdue testing for coronavirus; more cases announced in U.S.