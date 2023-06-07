BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Legion’s last home game against Charlotte broke attendance records with nearly 13,000 fans showing up for the game. For Wednesday’s game against MLS team Inter Miami, the team is expecting that record to be broken.

Birmingham Legion says general admission tickets for Wednesday night’s game have sold out, leading them to believe the crowd could creep near 15,000. Fans are excited about the atmosphere that will bring.

“We’re chaotic in a good way,” Nic Gulas, president of Legion fan club Elyton Ultras, said.

Gulas is a lifelong soccer fan, cheering for Birmingham Legion when the team was the Birmingham Hammers. Gulas says the supporter section gets loud and rowdy and that’s what he hopes to see against Miami.

“I usually try to sit front row right behind the goal and just scream my head off honestly but it’s a labor of love to get behind a team, support them and put your whole voice and body into it for the entirety of the match, trying to will a team to victory,” Gulas said.

Legion Head Coach Tommy Soehn says playing with a full house helps motivate the team.

“If you didn’t get to experience it last week, it was amazing, it was electric. You know, as Birmingham continues to grow and people start understanding what Birmingham and Alabama is about, it’s another opportunity to grow Alabama even further,” Soehn said.

“When the crowd gets to 10-and-12,000 people, it really is an energizing environment and more exciting for the fans and obviously the players play a little bit better as well,” Jay Heaps, Legion general manager, said.

It’s been rumored that Birmingham’s best chance at a pro team is in soccer and City Councilman Hunter Williams says attendance is one of the factors that goes into deciding where pro teams will be based.

“What ownership looks for in all different types of athletic events, and other events quite frankly, is how well is this city and the metro area supporting the home team,” Williams said.

Birmingham Legion’s game will kick off at 7 p.m. Wednesday after the women’s team home opener.