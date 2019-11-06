Birmingham law enforcement investigating explosion in South Eastlake

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police department and Birmingham Fire are investigating an explosion in South Eastlake Tuesday night.

According to Birmingham Fire Captain Sebastian Carrillo, law enforcement received a call that a van exploded near 80th Street and 4th Ave. South. Two people were critically injured in the explosion.

A neighboring home was damaged. No one was hurt, however.

Birmingham Fire & Police officials are at a scene of an explosion in South Eastlake, Birmingham. Posted by CBS 42 on Tuesday, November 5, 2019

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

