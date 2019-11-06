Birmingham law enforcement investigating explosion in South Eastlake

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police department and Birmingham Fire are investigating an explosion in South Eastlake Tuesday night.
According to Birmingham Fire Captain Sebastian Carrillo, law enforcement received a call that a van exploded near 80th Street and 4th Ave. South. Two people were critically injured in the explosion.
A neighboring home was damaged. No one was hurt, however.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
