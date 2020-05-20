Birmingham launches 2020 Census awareness campaign

The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to hire 500,000 people for 2020. (NEXSTAR)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham has launched the”Count Me In Birmingham” Census campaign to raise awareness and increase completion of the 2020 Census.

Currently, less than 50% of Birmingham residents have completed the 2020 Census.

The 2020 Census is how the federal government determines how much funding should be issued to a state and city to support public schools, healthcare, housing, food, and infrastructure improvements such as roads and transportation. Every 10 years, the federal government attempts to count every living person in the United States.

City leaders feel that it is imperative that citizens participate in the Census online, by phone, or by mail.

The 2020 Census is absolutely essential to the growth of our community. Providing accurate Census numbers helps ensure we are provided funding to address needs like affordable housing, important street and sidewalk projects, and internet or broadband connectivity. What literally takes a couple of minutes of your time to complete provides a lifetime of support to our communities. Mayor Randall L. Woodfin, City of Birmingham

Neighborhood leaders, churches, radio personalities, and social media influencers have united to use their platforms to meet people where they are in this massive effort to get out the count. Comedian and hometown hero Jermaine “Funnymaine” Johnson is serving as the campaign’s ambassador.

The last day to self-respond online to the 2020 Census is August 14.

For more information, visit the campaign’s website by clicking here as well as CountMeInBHM on Facebook and Instagram.

