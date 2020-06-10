Birmingham lab second in US approved by FDA to test at-home COVID-19 kits

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Predictions of a second wave of the coronavirus are crashing in and a Birmingham-based lab has made strides to prepare for it.

Assurance Scientific Laboratories is the second lab in the country to have FDA clearance to test Everlywell brand COVID-19 testing kit.

“The test is reliable, it’s accurate,” Assurance Scientific Laboratories owner Chad Austin said. “We’ve been through a lot with the FDA. Us and Everlywell, with their lab out in California, had to prove that it is an effective, safe and reliably accurate method.”

Austin said their lab has the capability of testing 10,000 per day and results come back within 48 hours of the kit arriving to their lab. You can buy an at-home test kit from Everlywell’s website for $109.

