BIRMINGHAM Ala., (WIAT) — The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority is dealing with challenges with improving ridership numbers that have been going down since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to the pandemic, Birmingham’s MAX Transit averaged about 3.1 million riders, according to CEO Charlotte Shaw. Now, it’s about 1.2 million.

During the past month, numbers have increased about 18%. Shaw said this may be due to a rise in gas prices. Research is underway, including working with area employers to see what can give them a boost in ridership numbers. Shaw said it’s funding given to them through COVID-19 relief money that has helped keep them afloat with the decline in ridership numbers.

“So now that’s starting to decline as well as to what we’re getting,” Shaw said. “Actually, we are spending the last part of that money that we have received. So actually, we are going to be experiencing and needing to increase our ridership as that money starts to decline.”

Shaw said Birmingham’s Max Transit Program has huge opportunities on the horizon, including new vehicles, adding bus stops in mixed housing areas, and working as support for the upcoming World Games this summer. The BJTCA rider information can be found by visiting their website here.