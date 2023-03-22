BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority announced new connectivity and route enhancements are planned to take place in mid to late May this year.

According to a press release sent by BJCTA, MAX CONNECT modifications aim to enhance efficiency, increase reliability and decrease headways between trips.

Riders on routes 17 (Eastwood Shuttle), 25 (CenterPoint) and 48 (South Powderly) will have the opportunity to ride a Birmingham Xpress bus to the East or West Transit Center. Once they’ve arrived, riders can connect to a MAX bus to ride into downtown.

A new route 7 is also being created to connect from Fairfield to the West Transit Station.

Birmingham On-Demand will also play a part in connectivity with an extended downtown zone. Starting in mid to late May, MAX will no longer offer fixed routes buses along routes 18 (Fountain Height), 12 (Highland) and 43 (Birmingham Zoo). However, riders can use Birmingham On-Demand to access most service areas.

MAX CONNECT sessions will be held throughout the city starting on April 3 for riders to attend and ask questions. Information on these sessions’ scheduled dates and more can be found on Max Transit’s official website.