Birmingham Housing Authority president and CEO announces resignation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) President and CEO David Northern Sr. announced Thursday that he will be stepping down from his current role.

Northern has been in charge of the housing authority in the city since 2020. The Indiana native said in a statement, however, that his resignation is not effective immediately and that he plans to help HABD find a replacement.

He released the following statement on his departure from the organization: